Allie

Landing Pages

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Pages responsive website design user experience design icons iconography brand branding usa flag ui design web website web design ui us army military financial institution banking credit union fort knox
Download color palette

Here is a selection screens from two landing pages created for Fort Knox Federal Credit Union. I used unique colors per page to highlight a different banking product, with the brand blue for added consistency.

You can visit the sites at: www.kentuckycard.com & www.feefreechecking.com

Consistency across brand and landing pages is important. Designed, developed, and created from scratch with bright colors, white space, similar layouts, and custom icons.

View more of my work at www.alliecornell.com

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like