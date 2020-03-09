🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Here is a selection screens from two landing pages created for Fort Knox Federal Credit Union. I used unique colors per page to highlight a different banking product, with the brand blue for added consistency.
You can visit the sites at: www.kentuckycard.com & www.feefreechecking.com
Consistency across brand and landing pages is important. Designed, developed, and created from scratch with bright colors, white space, similar layouts, and custom icons.
View more of my work at www.alliecornell.com