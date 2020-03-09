Here is a selection screens from two landing pages created for Fort Knox Federal Credit Union. I used unique colors per page to highlight a different banking product, with the brand blue for added consistency.

You can visit the sites at: www.kentuckycard.com & www.feefreechecking.com

Consistency across brand and landing pages is important. Designed, developed, and created from scratch with bright colors, white space, similar layouts, and custom icons.

