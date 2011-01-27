Jason Yang

BWAP Still Frames

BWAP Still Frames motion graphics illustration video bwap backpacks with a purpose invisibleelement boards still frames retro upa style typography
Still frames from the soon to be released motion graphics piece for Backpacks With A Purpose (BWAP).

