Iconography clean graphic design user experience ui icons design technology shapes ultimate ai vector tech identity icon set iconography icon design icon colorful branding and identity branding abstract
Icon set designed for Abound Credit Union. The icons were created utilizing the primary brand colors and to have similar styles and appearances.

See them in action: www.AboundCU.com

View more of my work at: www.alliecornell.com

