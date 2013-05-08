Jay Doronio

The 826Model

Illustration for 826National's Strategic Plan. The Rube Goldberg machine acts a metaphor, describing the chain of events that is set into motion when a student walks into an 826 center and becomes the beneficiary of the free writing and tutoring programs offered therein.

