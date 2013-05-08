Matt Stone

"Ka - ba - akh"

Matt Stone
Matt Stone
  • Save
"Ka - ba - akh" cmyk illustration masonic mummy vector poster hourglass pentagram graphic design time spirit
Download color palette

Another snippet from the series I had shown at the Hi- Res show the other week. The name of the piece are the three spirits the egyptians believed kept the dead intact. Ka- life force, ba- personality, akh- ibis that lifted you to the stars.

Matt Stone
Matt Stone

More by Matt Stone

View profile
    • Like