Palrari typeface gif gif typeface type design typography specimen circus font lettering custom
Been meaning to post this for a while, the (very nearly) complete alphabet of a typeface I developed for a project a couple of months ago. I'm currently in the process of adding numerals and more refined punctuation...

Posted on May 8, 2013
