Nikita Nikitin

Radar

Nikita Nikitin
Nikita Nikitin
  • Save
Radar icon radar vector sketch sketchapp sweet glow shadow awesome search object interface ui ux pic image
Download color palette

Sweet radar icon made with Sketchapp.

Look at @2x for more details!

Nikita Nikitin
Nikita Nikitin

More by Nikita Nikitin

View profile
    • Like