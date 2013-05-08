Lassi Vehviläinen

Personal Identity

Lassi Vehviläinen
Lassi Vehviläinen
  • Save
Personal Identity personal identity minimalistic name web designer logomark logo branding graphic designer
Download color palette

Personal identity experiment.

Lassi Vehviläinen
Lassi Vehviläinen

More by Lassi Vehviläinen

View profile
    • Like