Paul Carlson

Salvation Inprogress

Paul Carlson
Paul Carlson
  • Save
Salvation Inprogress cross salvation church jesus dali
Download color palette

this is still really rough... but I've got some time to clean it up. Most definitely inspired by (also read "derivative of") Salvador Dali (I've always loved his work). Trying to simplify it, though, and put the emphasis on the cross. Some of the perspectives don't line up quite right to me... gonna tweak the middle cube/left cube for sure.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Paul Carlson
Paul Carlson

More by Paul Carlson

View profile
    • Like