Steven Darby

bro-site

Steven Darby
Steven Darby
  • Save
bro-site advanced wireframe vector web
Download color palette

This is kind of an advanced wireframe for a site some bros and I are developing. Hopefully I'll be able to at least somewhat document the design of it here.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Steven Darby
Steven Darby

More by Steven Darby

View profile
    • Like