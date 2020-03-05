Good for Sale
Bunin Dmitriy

Super Basic Icons ✶ 128 Free Icons

Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Hire Me
  • Save
Super Basic Icons ✶ 128 Free Icons navigation bar stroke icons free sbi vector stroke outline freebie-friday free icons free set design web icons ui kit symbols interface freebie sketch ux ui
Super Basic Icons ✶ 128 Free Icons navigation bar stroke icons free sbi vector stroke outline freebie-friday free icons free set design web icons ui kit symbols interface freebie sketch ux ui
Super Basic Icons ✶ 128 Free Icons navigation bar stroke icons free sbi vector stroke outline freebie-friday free icons free set design web icons ui kit symbols interface freebie sketch ux ui
Super Basic Icons ✶ 128 Free Icons navigation bar stroke icons free sbi vector stroke outline freebie-friday free icons free set design web icons ui kit symbols interface freebie sketch ux ui
Download color palette
  1. sbi - demo.png
  2. Action.png
  3. Communication.png
  4. navigation.png

Super Basic Icons

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Super Basic Icons

The free set contains 128 icons with navigation, action, and communication categories.

Icons are compatible with Sketch, Figma, and include SVG, EPS, PDF, PNG formats.

Download free icons

---
Follow Bunin✦UX
Twitter | Medium | Instagram | Website

Super Basic Icons - 128 Icons.zip
3 MB
Download
Bunin Dmitriy
Bunin Dmitriy
Maker, web & icon designer
Hire Me

More by Bunin Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like