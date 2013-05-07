Mike Nickells

2013 Middle of the Map concert poster

Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells
  • Save
2013 Middle of the Map concert poster poster music kansas city texture vector illustration
Download color palette

To see the whole poster or more of my work please click on the link below: http://www.mikenickells.com/?p=475

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells

More by Mike Nickells

View profile
    • Like