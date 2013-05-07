Next and Previous Article

Ryan O. Hicks

This appears on blog articles stickied to the side of the user's browser. Allowing them to go to the previous or next article without having to navigate back to the blog homepage. We also have hot keys that allow the user to hit their keyboard arrows to move through articles. A simple user interaction that increases ease of navigation, and the time they spend on the site.

Posted on May 7, 2013
