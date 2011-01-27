Gearóid O'Rourke

New side project

Gearóid O'Rourke
Gearóid O'Rourke
  • Save
New side project logo ireland proxima nova design banter
Download color palette

Working on the branding for a little side project I'm launching in March. It's something very Irish hence the pints and palette.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Gearóid O'Rourke
Gearóid O'Rourke

More by Gearóid O'Rourke

View profile
    • Like