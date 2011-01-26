Jake Moore

Paul The Hipster T-Rex and His Stupid Fucking Triceratops Friend

Jake Moore
Jake Moore
  • Save
Paul The Hipster T-Rex and His Stupid Fucking Triceratops Friend green purple blue hipsters dinosaurs thick rimmed glasses stupid fucking triceratops vintage grain and shit
Download color palette

He thinks all your favourite bands are lame.

Jake Moore
Jake Moore

More by Jake Moore

View profile
    • Like