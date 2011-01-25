Reed Reibstein

Alvin Lustig timeline (as of January 26)

Alvin Lustig timeline (as of January 26)
Preliminary version of my Alvin Lustig timeline for class assignment. Dummy copy used for the moment. I'm envisioning the gray bars as printed letterpress; the white sections will be cut out. Based on Lustig's cover for Ezra Pound's "Selected Poems": http://alvinlustig.com/bp_nc/bp_nc.php (sixth row down, second over).

Posted on Jan 25, 2011
