Sergey Shapiro

Starlook

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro
  • Save
Starlook starlook lettering typography calligraphy sketch draft
Download color palette

Rejected version of a logo for Russian source about beauty. The client had asked for something calligraphic and lively but in the end it was a lazy font like logo. But I love this version so decided to post it here. Just sketch made with a chisel tipped marker and tuned with a gel pen.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2011
Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro

More by Sergey Shapiro

View profile
    • Like