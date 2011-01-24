Designer's Bookshelf - Side Shelf

Here's a peak at one of a project I have in the works; Designer's Bookshelf. Shown here is an article browser, sitting in the right column of the page, that features the 10x newest book reviews posted on the site. The user would cycle through the thumbnail images using the arrow controls.

"Making Ideas Happen" has been my placeholder book cover while designing the screens and was written by Scott Belsky, co-founder of Behance: http://bit.ly/gSLMES