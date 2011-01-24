James Santilli

Designer's Bookshelf - Side Shelf

James Santilli
James Santilli
  • Save
Designer's Bookshelf - Side Shelf designers bookshelf javascript article browser book review blog controls arrows navigation wood shelf cover thumb shadow lighting
Download color palette

Here's a peak at one of a project I have in the works; Designer's Bookshelf. Shown here is an article browser, sitting in the right column of the page, that features the 10x newest book reviews posted on the site. The user would cycle through the thumbnail images using the arrow controls.

"Making Ideas Happen" has been my placeholder book cover while designing the screens and was written by Scott Belsky, co-founder of Behance: http://bit.ly/gSLMES

James Santilli
James Santilli

More by James Santilli

View profile
    • Like