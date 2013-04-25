Blurred Backgrounds Pack

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hi guys, sometimes I pack my DSLR with me to some adventures and today I want to make something useful from it. And I created Blurred Background Pack — pack of 16 blury background, that can be used for website backgrounds, logo (or anything else) presentation, wallpapers or something like this.
You can use it for anything you want, commercial and personal! (just don't resell it)
