Blurred Backgrounds Pack

Hi guys, sometimes I pack my DSLR with me to some adventures and today I want to make something useful from it. And I created Blurred Background Pack — pack of 16 blury background, that can be used for website backgrounds, logo (or anything else) presentation, wallpapers or something like this.

You can use it for anything you want, commercial and personal! (just don't resell it)

Download it on Creative Market.

