Final Logo for Research Center "Starc"

Final Logo for Research Center "Starc" logo illustration logotype helvetica light green metro
Fonts: Helvetica Bold (Starc.) & PF BeauSans Pro (Research Center) Regular.

Rebound of
Logo for Russian Research Center "Starc"
By Kirill Sidorenko
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
