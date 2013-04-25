Matthew Flick

saa 2013 Portfolio Show Invitation

Matthew Flick
Matthew Flick
  • Save
saa 2013 Portfolio Show Invitation saa school of advertising art typography type invitation portfolio ampersand invite 2013 ligatures party eames mrs. eaves
Download color palette

Here's the printed piece.

D09217647aa2df6aa50c9185faa321c5
Rebound of
2013 saa Portfolio Show Invite Idea
By Matthew Flick
Matthew Flick
Matthew Flick

More by Matthew Flick

View profile
    • Like