Dan Solomon

Happy Bee

Dan Solomon
Dan Solomon
  • Save
Happy Bee bumble bee 3d rig character happy
Download color palette

Animated a bumble bee character I created for my spring demo reel intro!
Haven't uploaded the reel yet but I will make a shot when I do!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Dan Solomon
Dan Solomon

More by Dan Solomon

View profile
    • Like