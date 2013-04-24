Nicolas Perner

1971 Yamaha XS-650

Nicolas Perner
Nicolas Perner
Hire Me
  • Save
1971 Yamaha XS-650 illustration poster motorcycle vintage lineart illustrator vector vector art
Download color palette

Here's part of an illustration I drew up for my father this past Christmas. This was his third, and favorite, bike he owned as a teen. Sweet ride dad!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Nicolas Perner
Nicolas Perner
Taking Startups from MVP to Mass Market
Hire Me

More by Nicolas Perner

View profile
    • Like