CMYKillin' It

CMYKillin' It lettering logo
Collaborative idea and logo for the 2013 SCSU Senior Graphic Design portfolio show. Was originally CMYKiss My Ass but that was rejected.

If you would like to see some of the work of this year's seniors, heres the link

www.cmykillinit.com

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
