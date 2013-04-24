Christian Dalonzo

WWDC MMXIII Wallpaper

WWDC MMXIII Wallpaper
I threw together a few WWDC 2013 wallpapers today for both iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, 15" Retina MacBook Pro, 21.5" iMac and 27" Thunderbolt Display. Links are below, enjoy!

iPhone 5: http://cloud.dalonzo.co/OWma
iPhone 4S: http://cloud.dalonzo.co/OWeh
15" rMBP: http://cloud.dalonzo.co/OWlL
21.5" iMac: http://cloud.dalonzo.co/OXdZ
27" Thunderbolt Display: http://cloud.dalonzo.co/OX53

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
