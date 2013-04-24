Larisa Chavarria

Cycling Kit robot kit cycling bike cog gauge
Designed a bike kit for my company. This is just the jersey, I also did the bibs. When worn you're supposed to look like you're a robot, I hope that's obvious.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
