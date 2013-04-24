On: A Hyperlocal Social Sharing Service

"On" is a mobile hyperlocal social sharing service (mouthful) to foster community growth. The hyperlocal news media phenomenon hasn't quite taken off due to a lack of community/business support. Social media services often require a person to "discover" the other user (via befriending, placing in a circle, or following), which is a poor way of creating more serendipitous interactions with others. This service let's people target "areas" close to them to share content with potential neighbors or friends. Posts can be created within the service or through API plugins with Facebook/Twitter/etc.

If you want to learn more about this and other work, feel free to visit http://tarun.info. Feedback on this work and others on my portfolio are welcome: @tarungangwani

(Thanks to @Ali Ali for inviting me to play on Dribble!)