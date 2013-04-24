Josh Lehman

Placeholders

Josh Lehman
Josh Lehman
  • Save
Placeholders admin clean icons placeholder search
Download color palette

I've started using placeholder icons in place of the final icons so I don't waste time early on in a project designing little things like icons that, while nice, aren't really a necessary part of the core system.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Josh Lehman
Josh Lehman

More by Josh Lehman

View profile
    • Like