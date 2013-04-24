Ty Tyner

Choose Your Brew UI Concept

Ty Tyner
Ty Tyner
  • Save
Choose Your Brew UI Concept ui coffee ingredients wheel selector touch mobile
Download color palette

A UI concept for a fun/unique way to choose your coffee ingredients. The mobile user would scroll each section of the wheel to find the appropriate ingredient in each category. Once all ingredients are locked in the user clicks the "GO" button.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
Ty Tyner
Ty Tyner

More by Ty Tyner

View profile
    • Like