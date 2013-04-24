Alberto Ziveri

Simple homemade Light Bulb

Simple homemade Light Bulb light bulb simple icon clean homemade dribble cool white yellow light bulb
The goal was to design a cool icon for the presentation page of a very "confidential" project, the icon looks good on both black and white backgrounds. You can notice a nice detail... That's the logo of the project.
It took few hours to realize this in Photoshop.
Hope you'll like this.

Posted on Apr 24, 2013
