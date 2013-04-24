Cloud Connect

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I loved this shot (http://dribbble.com/shots/553778-thermometer/) from Eddie Lobanovskiy (http://dribbble.com/lobanovskiy), and wanted to see how his weather icon would look in a data transfer/cloud services connotation.
This is sort of a starting canvas sketch for tone and I'll certainly adjust the icon to make it less of a blatant ripoff. But I like the idea of a lightning bold signalling data transfer, ala Apple and Thunderbolt.