Cloud Connect

I loved this shot (http://dribbble.com/shots/553778-thermometer/) from Eddie Lobanovskiy (http://dribbble.com/lobanovskiy), and wanted to see how his weather icon would look in a data transfer/cloud services connotation.

This is sort of a starting canvas sketch for tone and I'll certainly adjust the icon to make it less of a blatant ripoff. But I like the idea of a lightning bold signalling data transfer, ala Apple and Thunderbolt.