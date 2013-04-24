mip

First Flight

mip
mip
  • Save
First Flight bug ladybird flight jump fly snowdrop cloud fear illustration character
Download color palette

And this is the colored version. Hope you like it :)

Don't forget to check the @2x size :)

61c9f3f1c5955f7c6ab707a6a09061c7
Rebound of
First Flight
By mip
View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2013
mip
mip

More by mip

View profile
    • Like