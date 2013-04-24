Website Demo

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My previous personal website was a Twitter style feed built on WordPress that displayed of all my going ons. The posts expanded and included sliders of my work along with a description, some little like features and custom short urls for retweeting.
I liked that site. Come to think of it not sure why I got rid of it.
I included this GIF in the "About" bit which basically described how I'd built certain features and my thinking behind my decisions. Hopefully it conveys how the site worked.
Thoughts and feedback appreciated. Thanks folks.
