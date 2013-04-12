Parker Young

Alien Spore

Parker Young
Parker Young
  • Save
Alien Spore alien spore 3d simulation trapcode form composite sunlight green moss abstract
Download color palette

Still frame from a quick little project: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaY_-aNidJc

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2013
Parker Young
Parker Young

More by Parker Young

View profile
    • Like