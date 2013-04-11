Tyler Sloan

NewSpring Charleston Badge Online

NewSpring Charleston Badge Online
Hey NewSpring, I saw your badge and thought, "I can make that with CSS." So, I did, for the sake of doing something on a Thursday night.

On Github and for viewing here.

Font isn't right...don't worry about it. :)

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
