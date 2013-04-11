Allan Grinshtein

We just released a massive upgrade to LayerVault, with plenty of UI and UX updates. The coolest little thing we put in production was this click-and-hold menu.

Today's updates include changing our non-standard behavior of doubleclicking files and projects to open. Until today, a single click exposed the file menu. Not anymore — everything's now nice and simple.

One click to open. Clicking and holding to expose the file menu.

