Chris De La Fuente

Future and Past

Chris De La Fuente
Chris De La Fuente
  • Save
Future and Past future accord past honda car illustration simple
Download color palette

Worked on an infographic for a Honda dealership, and these were my two favorite Accords that I had to illustrate. 10th Generation vs. 3rd Generation, do you prefer the classics or the new style?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Chris De La Fuente
Chris De La Fuente

More by Chris De La Fuente

View profile
    • Like