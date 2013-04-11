MATTHIAS SMALE

FLOWER LOGO

MATTHIAS SMALE
MATTHIAS SMALE
  • Save
FLOWER LOGO logo branding vector flower
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
MATTHIAS SMALE
MATTHIAS SMALE
You've stumbled on to my PORTFOLIO, enjoy. (:

More by MATTHIAS SMALE

View profile
    • Like