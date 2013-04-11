Charles Godewyn

John 8:32

Wall clock I designed some time back set to 8:32, reflecting that same chapter and verse in the Gospel of John: "And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
