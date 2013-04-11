Notifications - iPhone UI

Okay, so I know I've slowed down on posting lately, but there's a really good reason!

We've been hard at work on some big projects at Collective Ray, and we finally just tied this one up! After 13 fun (and at times, intense, haha) weeks, I'm happy to show you a tiny sneak peek. The company's still in stealth mode until they officially launch, so I can't show much—but here's a little settings screen to look at in the mean time.