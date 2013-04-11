Jeff Broderick
@4x icons

Some simple icons for an iPhone project we're working on at Collective Ray. These were designed to go in the navbar.

Be sure to checkout the @2x version of the @2x icons!

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
