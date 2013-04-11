mrmrs

mrsjxn.com redesign

mrmrs
mrmrs
  • Save
mrsjxn.com redesign mrsjxn soundcloud proxima nova javascript designing in the browser
Download color palette

Heavily inspired by some recent @jxnblk work I've been playing around with redoing http://mrsjxn.com. Messing around with the soundcloud api is a lot of fun.

Focusing less on web performance and more on experimenting with various ways to present our muzak.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
mrmrs
mrmrs

More by mrmrs

View profile
    • Like