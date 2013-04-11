Luca Giobbe

Laferrari

Luca Giobbe
Luca Giobbe
  • Save
Laferrari cars speed meshtool illustrator
Download color palette

The goal that I set, using the mesh tool, is to achieve the best possible result in terms of photo-realistic illustration. A wise man once told me: "Be precise, but do not pretend to copy the image you are using, the important thing is that, looking at the final image, it seems what you had in mind to do."

Here for details - http://www.behance.net/gallery/La-Ferrari/7994005

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Luca Giobbe
Luca Giobbe

More by Luca Giobbe

View profile
    • Like