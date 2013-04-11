Robert Rawlins

Drawing Board

Robert Rawlins
Robert Rawlins
  • Save
Drawing Board
Download color palette

Working on a brand identity for a family mediation lawyer. Using guides to keep spacing and angles consistent, the hope is that the logomark will feel like an extension of the logotype.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Robert Rawlins
Robert Rawlins

More by Robert Rawlins

View profile
    • Like