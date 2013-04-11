Ivan Afandi

Garuda Indonesia Flight App Icon

Garuda Indonesia Flight App Icon
i just download the Garuda Indonesia Flight App and then, i want to make the icon look simple, use they main color and make it look crisp.
Just another practice to keep my sword sharp.

Posted on Apr 11, 2013
