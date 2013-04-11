Cordelia Yu

Table of Contents: Explore Mode

Cordelia Yu
Cordelia Yu
  • Save
Table of Contents: Explore Mode literature typography ebook browser
Download color palette

In explore mode, tooltips become more informative and letters are color-coded by character.

62228e5d941ae0cffc81965f9dcb01dc
Rebound of
Night time reading mode
By Cordelia Yu
View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2013
Cordelia Yu
Cordelia Yu

More by Cordelia Yu

View profile
    • Like