David Gouch

Explain It to Me Like I'm 5px Tall

David Gouch
David Gouch
  • Save
Explain It to Me Like I'm 5px Tall interface icon
Download color palette

Difficult attempt to differentiate two different browser test types on a very constrained canvas (sidebar list).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
David Gouch
David Gouch

More by David Gouch

View profile
    • Like