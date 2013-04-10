Fliite - A group Messaging App for Twitter

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
We're really excited to introduce Fliite, the first group messaging app for Twitter.
Launching 18th April
Watch the video here - http://vimeo.com/63693322
Imagine you have a message you want to share with a handful of your close friends, your 140 character limit quickly disappears when you @mention many people. With Fliite, simply write your message, choose your recipients and Fliite will send the tweet individually to up to 10 people. By sending the tweets separately, there's no need to @mention everyone in one tweet, saving precious characters.
Sign up to be notified when it launches - http://www.fliiteapp.com/