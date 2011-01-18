Oliver Pitsch

Facetime Replacement Icon

Oliver Pitsch
Oliver Pitsch
  • Save
Facetime Replacement Icon facetime not finishes psd ressource
Download color palette

Started to create this facetime replacement icon, but I never found the time to finish it.

The PSD can be found and downloaded over at Designmoo

(Sorry for the terribly cluttered psd-layers!!)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Oliver Pitsch
Oliver Pitsch

More by Oliver Pitsch

View profile
    • Like