Erica Burnett

Pricing Plans2

Erica Burnett
Erica Burnett
Hire Me
  • Save
Pricing Plans2 layout button green blue bree nudista
Download color palette

I think staggering the columns helps show more depth.

C827df746035dae6f4f8babdd1f0a0aa
Rebound of
Pricing Plans
By Erica Burnett
View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Erica Burnett
Erica Burnett
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Erica Burnett

View profile
    • Like